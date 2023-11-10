Triple H is ecstatic about WWE’s new business relationship with Endeavor.

Back in April, news broke that WWE and UFC were merging with Endeavor to officially form TKO, which is now live on the public market. The Game was asked to give his thoughts about the future of WWE under Endeavor during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

I can’t tell you how excited I am. Working with Endeavor, it’s next level. The flywheel for all the things they touch–if you were trying to build that on your own, it’s taking you a decade. For us, now, it fast tracks everything we’re doing.

Triple H adds that UFC is the best in the business at what they do, and working alongside Endeavor and Dana White only means bigger business for the WWE.

Endeavor, UFC, they’re the best in the business at what they do. They put things on a different level of professionalism, and we fit right into that. The future is so bright because of the opportunities Endeavor is going to provide for us and the synergies that are there. We’re going to take this to a whole new level.

This interview dropped ahead of WWE’s episode of SmackDown later this evening in Ohio. You can check out the latest lineup for the show here.