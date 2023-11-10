Billy Corgan speaks on Nick Aldis ending up in WWE.

The NWA President pushed Aldis as his top act for years, and launched the Powerrr series with him as the NWA world champion. The National Treasure departed the NWA back at the beginning of the year and was very public about how unhappy he was with how things ended, which included him claiming that the NWA still owed him money. Regardless, Aldis is now in WWE where he works as a producer and the on-screen General Manager for SmackDown.

Corgan spoke about Aldis’ exit from the NWA during a recent interview on Drew Garbo Live. He says that Aldis left NWA under a cloud that made it hard to root for him, but says he is very happy he ended up on a higher level.

In that particular case, he left under kind of a cloud, so it’s hard for me to feel as happy as I would like to because, with any situation where you part ways with somebody who is not completely happy, and then goes out and talks about not being happy, it’s hard to kind of root for them. That said, very talented guy, and I’m not surprised he’s landed at a higher level and I can only wish him the best.

Aldis continues to play a key role on SmackDown, including booking huge matchups on a weekly basis. His latest announcement came on X (Twitter), which you can check out here.

