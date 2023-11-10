Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Columbus, OH, from the Nationwide Arena.

SmackDown will feature the fallout from last Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, which was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over LA Knight.

Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Brawling Brutes are advertised to appear.

Cody Rhodes vs. Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Jey Uso vs. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are the advertised dark matches.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley