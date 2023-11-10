John Cena provides a health update.

The WWE icon and former 16-time world champion revealed on social media that he recent had surgery on one of his arms, and that a second surgery will be required for his other arm. He sends a special thank you to the doctor who operated on him.

Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!

Cena last competed for WWE at Crown Jewel, where he was convincingly defeated by Solo Sikoa. It is unknown if he will continue to compete for WWE now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. You can check out his post below.