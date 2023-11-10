Zac Efron is more enamored with professional wrestling than ever before.

The famed actor (Neighbors, High School Musical, 17 Again) spoke about his work on The Iron Claw, a film about the legendary Von Erich family, during a press tour for the movie. Chris Van Vilet asked him about whether he ever liked wrestling as a kid, something he admitted he couldn’t watch because of his parents.

It’s interesting I didn’t get that into it when i was younger, my parents didn’t like having it on because me and my little brother and I would get into it right after, so they didn’t like us jumping off the couch and fighting.

Efron adds that he has since become fascinated with wrestling following his work on The Iron Claw.

Now after of course, this story and telling this story, I’m fascinated with the sport and shout out to all the wrestlers out there, all the warriors out there man. It’s such a difficult sport but all those guys out there… I have just the utmost respect of the sport. So, soon to be an even bigger fan.

Efron’s co-star, Jeremy Allen White, also spoke about his work on the movie and how much he know has an appreciate for wrestling. You can read about that here.

The Iron Claw is set to hit theaters next month.