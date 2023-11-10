The October 27th edition of AEW Rampage originally featured four matches, but one, Komander vs. Metalik, was pulled without explanation. Well, now we have our reason.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match was pulled due to Metalik refusing to put Komander over. It is not noted whether this affected his standing with AEW. For context, Komander defeated Metalik on ROH TV the week prior so perhaps he didn’t want to do it again.

This evening’s edition of AEW Rampage will be live, with a taping of Collision taking place immediately afterward.