WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter today and posted a photo with AEW TNT Champion Miro.

Angle and Miro met up at the Steel City Con in Pittsburgh, PA over the weekend. Angle posted a photo of the two facing off and commented on potentially going for Miro’s TNT Title.

“If I didn’t already have a room full of world titles and championships…I’d take that one too. [smirking face emoji] IT’S…DAMN….TRUE @ToBeMiro #USA,” Angle tweeted.

Angle and Miro were both released from their WWE contracts on April 15, 2020. Angle has focused on other business ventures since then, while Miro is currently being pushed in AEW.

Miro revealed in a September 2020 YouTube video that he pitched a match with Angle when he first came to WWE, noting that Angle is his favorite wrestler of all-time.

“I wanted to wrestle him,” Miro said in the video. “The first year I was with WWE, I pitched for Kurt Angle to come back. That was before the John Cena situation. I think it was before, but anyways, I wanted to bring back Kurt. The Swagger thing happened at SummerSlam and I started thinking about what I could build towards for ‘Mania. Nobody told me that I was going to work John for ‘Mania. I wanted to wrestle Kurt.

“I talked to two people. I’m not going to say who they are, but I talked to two people and they are really high up there. I said, ‘How about we bring back Kurt? It’s going to be great. One, he’s the greatest professional wrestler ever. Two, it’s USA coming back and I’m doing the Russian thing.’ Kurt would have been the perfect person, but they told me no. This is verbatim from the person that told me. He said, ‘We don’t want to feel responsible if he comes back and dies.’ That’s from the person that told me. There were two people there. If one says I’m lying, hopefully the other will stand up and say it’s true. In the end, he got that match with Corbin, but I always wanted to wrestle Kurt.”

Angle recently revealed that he was offered return deals by AEW and Impact Wrestling. As noted at this link, he joked about how much money it would take to get him back in the ring for AEW.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the Angle – Miro photo from this weekend’s convention below:

If I didn't already have a room full of world titles and championships…I'd take that one too. 😏 IT’S…DAMN….TRUE @ToBeMiro #USA pic.twitter.com/dPUQDzgu3I — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 16, 2021

