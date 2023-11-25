Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Will Ospreay signing with AEW and whether he can elevate the promotion.

“So, you know Will, he’s a European wrestler and a great technician. I love his work. I think he’s going to be a great addition to that company. AEW is like the Wild Wild West. I mean, now they’re doing some crazy ass matches. But this guy will keep them contained. He’ll keep them, you know, sticking with the old school technique, wrestling which is what I like. And I think that the Osprey is one of the better ones to do that. Yes, he’s going to have some incredible matches.”

