Kurt Angle made an appearance on a recent edition of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

During it, Angle said he will not be wrestling in AEW and he is retired. He had his retirement match in 2019 and it was his decision to do so.

“I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m done with that. Shaquille O’Neal just texted me today and said, ‘You need to come to AEW.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ Actually, if I did wrestle again, it would be most likely for WWE, but I’m not going to do that. AEW was always an option, I just never really considered it because I’m retired. I’ve heard the rumors. That’s what they are. They’re just rumors. People like to talk. They like to get excited about things, and, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co