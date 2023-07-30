Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on Baron Corbin.

The Olympic Hero infamously wrestled the Lone Wolf in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35, a match that many believed should have included a bigger name for Angle’s final opponent. He spoke about this on the latest edition of his podcast, stating that he really likes Corbin but doesn’t think WWE did a good job of pushing him after his Mania triumph.

I do not have heat with Baron Corbin. He wasn’t my first choice to retire me at WrestleMania, I’ve made that very well known, but I didn’t mind having him there. I didn’t mind wrestling him. The problem with Baron is, right after he beat me, they pushed him really hard. He won King of the Ring, became King Corbin, and then they changed it to Happy Corbin. I don’t know what the hell they were thinking. At that point, he was kind of dwindling down, and then they came back with the Lone Wolf Baron Corbin. He started coming back up again.

Angle later states that he doesn’t think Corbin has gotten the opportunity he deserves, adding that WWE could afford to push him a little harder.

I don’t think he’s had the opportunity that he deserves. They could push him a little harder and he’d be in a much better place if they did that. I don’t know if they’re not crazy about him, or what it is, but he is talented. He can cut a promo just as good as anybody else, he’s great in the ring. I don’t know what the problem is. He’s talented enough to make it at that level and stay there.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)