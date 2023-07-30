Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about who could have a similar career as him. He named AEW’s Kenny Omega, who joins The Young Bucks and Hangman Page in deciding whether they will stay with AEW or go to WWE ahead of their deals expiring in 2024.

As previously reported, the belief is The Elite will be staying with AEW. Angle thinks Omega would be a bigger star if he ever joined WWE.

“Kenny Omega, I love the kid. Yeah. He’s super talented. I’m not sure how great he is on the microphone, but as far as his in-ring wrestling, there’s nobody better today. And I think that if he went to WWE, I think he would be a bigger star. I do.”

