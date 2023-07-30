Impact Wrestling returned to Chicago on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:
Gisele Shaw defeated Heather Reckless
Champagne Singh defeated Russ Jones
Kushida defeated Mike Bailey
Deonna Purrazzo defeated KiLynn King
Killer Kelly defeated Jessicka & Savannah Evans
Moose defeated Kevin Knight
Kon and Eric Young wrestled to a no-contest
Bully Ray defeated Black Taurus in a No Disqualification Match
The Rascalz defeated Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
Impact Knockout’s World Champion Trinity defeated Jody Threat to retain her title
Deaner defeated Laredo Kid
ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) defeated The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)
Chris Sabin defeated Samuray Del Sol
Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defeated Brian Myers to retain his title