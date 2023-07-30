Impact Wrestling returned to Chicago on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Gisele Shaw defeated Heather Reckless

Champagne Singh defeated Russ Jones

Kushida defeated Mike Bailey

Deonna Purrazzo defeated KiLynn King

Killer Kelly defeated Jessicka & Savannah Evans

Moose defeated Kevin Knight

Kon and Eric Young wrestled to a no-contest

Bully Ray defeated Black Taurus in a No Disqualification Match

The Rascalz defeated Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

Impact Knockout’s World Champion Trinity defeated Jody Threat to retain her title

Deaner defeated Laredo Kid

ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) defeated The Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

Chris Sabin defeated Samuray Del Sol

Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defeated Brian Myers to retain his title