Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked about Abdullah The Butcher and whether he was truly a draw in wrestling.

“He was a draw. Yeah. I’ve told before; I don’t know if it’s still out there, but when Peewee Anderson and myself, we went to wrestle one Thursday in Rome, and I wanna say we were like maybe 17, something like that, 18 years old. And we were by the rail right by the locker room door. And Abdullah The Butcher kicked the door open and came out for his match. And it scared Peewee so bad, he pissed his pants, and I mean, bad, pissed his pants. And he just had that, at that time, that Aura, that’s, yeah. He had this; there was just something about him that was so over the top. It immediately had you asking questions: is this guy for real? God, she’s; it seemed legitimate that he was a savage. You know it, but it was so over the top. If you really think about it, how could there have ever been an Abdullah The Butcher match? That was it? DQ immediately? If there were any rules, unless you, It wouldn’t Have worked. Unless they just announced every single match that he was in a no-disqualification match. Because a minute into the match, two minutes into the match, he had the forecast stab at a guy rhyme, you know, just co just thought, thought process goes well. Why didn’t a referee just, you know, DQ that I never was in the ring with Abdullah.”

