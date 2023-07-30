The 2023 WWE NXT Great American Bash Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.

Tonight’s Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, and the main show will begin at 8pm. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Submission Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Mustafa Ali vs. Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) (c)

Weapons Wild Match

Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show Match

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

