Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler as a commentary team:

“They’re super legends. I mean, both of them were so good at what they did. You know, Jim Jr was the commentator that did the play-by-play and Jerry Lawler did all the comic stuff. They were so good together, man. They were. They’re like freaking freaks. And when they blended together so damn well, I loved doing commentary with those guys. Anytime I would do it, I was up for the challenge.”

