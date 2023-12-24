Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.
During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Adam Pearce, and more. Here are the highlights:
On Adam Pearce:
“Adam and I are friends, but we don’t call each other every week like most, most people in this business. But, yeah, we work together. When they [WWE] first hired Adam and he came aboard and he went with me on the road, and, I tried to help him all I could. You know, that’s great because he deserves it. He’s a class act.”
On whether he had to go to wrestler’s court:
“I made sure I didn’t go to wrestlers court. Okay? Keep my nose clean and play by the rules.”
