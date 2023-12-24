Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Adam Pearce, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Adam Pearce:

“Adam and I are friends, but we don’t call each other every week like most, most people in this business. But, yeah, we work together. When they [WWE] first hired Adam and he came aboard and he went with me on the road, and, I tried to help him all I could. You know, that’s great because he deserves it. He’s a class act.”

On whether he had to go to wrestler’s court:

“I made sure I didn’t go to wrestlers court. Okay? Keep my nose clean and play by the rules.”

