The card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 has been finalized, and two new matches have been added to the card.

Those bouts are Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji Kaito, Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & EVIL, and New Japan Rambo, with the final four advancing to New Year’s Dash for KOPW 2024 belt.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, January 4at the Tokyo Dome. You can catch all the action live on NJPW World at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time. Here is the latest card for the event:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match: Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

IWGP Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Hikuleo & El Phantasmo for both titles

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

Kaito Kiyomiya & Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita & EVIL

New Japan Rambo – final four advance to New Year’s Dash for KOPW 2024 belt