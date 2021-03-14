WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle responded to a tweet earlier today celebrating the 17-year anniversary of WrestleMania 20 and his legendary world title matchup against Eddie Guerrero. The Olympic Hero writes, “Eddie was so special. One of a kind.”

Eddie was so special. One of a kind. 👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/IjCFnrg13x — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 14, 2021

RETRIBUTION member T-Bar (aka Dijakovic) was also active on Twitter to explain what his name means. He writes, “The T in T-BAR stands for Trans Rights. And the B in T-BAR stands for Black Lives Matter.” Check it out below.

The T in T-BAR stands for Trans Rights. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) March 14, 2021