Despite being left on the card leading all the way up to the match, Kylie Rae was reportedly never at the event and wasn’t going to be.

According to Bryan Alverez of Wrestling Observer, Rae was removed due to an injury that is being described as “not serious.” On air, they explained her absence as a “no-show.” Rae was supposed to face Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a title match that has had months of build-up. In her place, Su Yung faced and defeated Purrazo to become a 2-time Knockouts Champion.

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory took place at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.