Scheduled for tonight’s IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view was a Knockouts title matchup between champion Deonna Purrazzo, and challenger Kyle Rae. However, Rae never made it to the ring, nor was any explanation given by the IMPACT commentary team.

Instead Purrazzo would issue an open challenge, which was later answered by a returning Su Yung. After a wild back and forth, Yung managed to pick up the victory after connecting with her panic switch finisher.

Su Yung… is the NEW Knockouts Champion.

Knockouts Tag Titles RETURN. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/qKphRuI9WX — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 (@GifSkullIV) October 25, 2020

