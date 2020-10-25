IMPACT Wrestling announced on this evening’s Bound For Glory pay per view that they will be bringing back the Knockouts tag team titles, with the first champions to be crowned at the January 16th Hard To Kill event. The belts have been absent from IMPACT programming since 2013.

The promotion writes, “BREAKING: You’ve asked for it – the Knockouts Tag Team Titles are BACK! The new champions will be crowned on January 16th at #HardToKill! #BFG2020.”

