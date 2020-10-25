Rich Swann is your new IMPACT world champion.

Swann defeated Eric Young in the main event of this evening’s Bound For Glory pay per view in what would be the third title change of the night. The former 205 Live superstar picked up the win after connecting with a Phoenix Splash from the top rope.

Rich Swann is the IMPACT World Champion#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/Wij1xsNMJt — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 (@GifSkullIV) October 25, 2020

This ends Young’s second reign as world champion for IMPACT. He returned to the company back at Slammiversary in August following his release from WWE due to COVID-19 cuts.

You can read our full results to Bound For Glory here.