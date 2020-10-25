Along with James Storm, Shawn Daivari made his return to Impact on last night’s Bound For Glory PPV.

Daivari is a former WWE Superstar and producer, but was released back in April during the COVID-19 budget cuts. He made his return during the Call Your Shot gauntlet match that allowed the winner to get a shot at all title they want. He was the second person eliminated when Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins) and Swoggle (formerly Hornswoggle) took him out. The former X-Division champion was looking to be in great shape.

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory took place at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN.