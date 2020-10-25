James Storm is back in the IMPACT zone.

The Cowboy was a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet matchup at tonight’s Bound For Glory pay per view, and immediately made his presence known by eliminating several competitors in the matchup. He would make it to the final four, but eventually gott tossed by Sami Callihan.

Storm is an IMPACT alumni, and is a former TNA world, tag, and King of the Mountain champion. He is currently the NWA tag team champion with Eli Drake, but it was reported back in September that he is no longer under contract to the promotion. Whether this was a one off appearance or the beginning of a return for Storm remains to be seen.

