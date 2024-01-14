LA Knight has had a quick rise to the top in WWE.

But it didn’t come without its’ fair share of setbacks.

During a recent appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Viet,” the WWE “Mega Star” addressed his rise to the top and the early setbacks he endured along that way to becoming a top WWE Superstar, such as a delay on his merchandise.

“It’s a process, getting all that stuff done,” Knight said. “Because I have ideas for things and it’s like so you might try and run it through somebody. Okay, well, yeah, we might do that. And I think there was also just skepticism at first, like is this really a thing? Is this just gonna be a flash in the pan? Is this just gonna be a flavor of the month? And that was kind of even a thing that we had talked about and was even talked about with me. It was like, Well, we don’t want to give it to him too soon, because then they might get over it. And it’s like, look, fine. If that’s the case and I’m not good enough to carry that, cool. Let’s go with that.”

Knight continued, “But I understand the idea of also wanting to protect me at some point as well. But I have the belief in myself that I can pivot and move and adapt to whatever the situation is. So if the thought is, well, if we give it to him too soon, you don’t wanna give it to him too soon. But if you just don’t give it to him at all, come on, man. I feel like I’m better than that. I don’t mean that in like a boisterous way, but just, I’m confident in what I do. I’m confident in my skills. And at the same time, I want to be able to fail. Because when I fail I get better.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.