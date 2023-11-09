Lexis King is already “proving his worth” for WWE NXT.

The former Brian Pillman Jr. took to social media and credited himself for boosting NXT’s television ratings for his involvement in the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes feud. King says that not only did he move the numbers but he got Williams to strike his old partner in the face.

Leave it to a bonafide star like me to draw ratings and elevate everyone around me! Trick finally got his thumb out of his mouth and now we are one step closer to solving this conundrum… All thanks to the future KING of #WWENXT

If you missed it Williams was actually trying to strike King, but mistimed the punch and hit Hayes by mistake. You can check out that segment, as well as King’s tweet, below.