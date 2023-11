AEW will be airing this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT live.

Rampage typically tapes immediately following its flagship program, AEW Dynamite. However, this week will be different. Tony Schiavone announced on this evening’s Dynamite from Portland that Rampage will be taking place live.

As of now no matches for Rampage have been announced. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated when the lineup is released.