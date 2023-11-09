A new matchup has been made for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho were cutting a promo backstage addressing their feud against the Don Callis family when the Young Bucks confronted the duo, now known as the Golden Jets, and demanded to get some answers as to why Omega’s alliance has led to The Elite once again being driven apart from each other. This eventually led to The Bucks issuing a challenge to the team for Full Gear, which Jericho and Omega accepted.

Not only that, The Bucks put their earned tag team title shot on the line, and will hand it over to the Golden Jets if they lose. However, if the Jets lose the team had to disband and The Elite reforms.

AEW Full Gear takes place on November 18th from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. An updated lineup can be found below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW International Championship Match:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF & a mystery partner (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)

Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks, if the Bucks lose they give up their earned tag team title shot