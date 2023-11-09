Samoa Joe is ROH Television Champion no more.

The King of Television defeated Keith Lee on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Portland to retain the title, which marked his 18th successful defense of the gold since winning it back in April of 2022. However, Joe cut a promo immediately after his victory declaring that he will be relinquishing the title after a 575 day reign because he wants to focus on one thing…winning the AEW world championship.

MJF is still without a tag partner for AEW Full Gear, where aside from his world title match against Jay White he will be defending the ROH tag titles against The Gunns.