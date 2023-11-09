Mariah May is All Elite.
The former STARDOM star made her debut for AEW on this evening’s Dynamite from Portland, where she appeared in a backstage interview with RJ City and called herself a big fan of Toni Storm. RJ City promised to introduce May to Storm on next week’s show, a proposal that excited the one-time Goddess of Stardom Champion.
.@RJCity1 breaking news as @MariahMayx is All Elite!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/i2pPpsjJBJ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 9, 2023
Shortly after the segment, Tony Khan revealed that May is All Elite and gave her the official graphic on social media.
It's official on #AEWDynamite! @MariahMayx is ALL ELITE!@AEW is All About Mariah! pic.twitter.com/D81lEvhVGJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 9, 2023