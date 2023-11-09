AEW has announced new matchups for this Friday’s Rampage and this Saturday’s Collision.

As noted, Rampage will be a live show this week and not taped as it typically has been in the past. Former AEW tag team champions FTR will be in action against Komander and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

Then on Saturday, RUSH and Dralistico will team up to battle the Workhorsemen.

Updated lineups for this weekend:

NOVEMBER 10TH RAMPAGE:

-FTR vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

NOVEMBER 11TH COLLISION:

-Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

-Miro confronts CJ Perry

-Rush & Dralistico vs. The Workhorsemen