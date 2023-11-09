AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for next Wednesday’s Dynamite from Ontario, California.
The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Wheeler) will do battle with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion HOOK. Both Moxley and Cassidy cut promos hyping their rematch at Full Gear, which led to this tag team bout getting booked.
"I picked up the pieces of the #AEW International Championship that YOU dropped" – Orange Cassidy.
Orange Cassidy will defend his #AEW International Title against the former #AEW International Champ Jon Moxley at #AEWFullGear!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/EQt2xSG6j2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023
"You don't even deserve to make it to #AEWFullGear" – Jon Moxley.
An angry & motivated Jon Moxley has a message for Orange Cassidy before they clash for the #AEW International Title at #AEWFullGear.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/GoNRYrqVZp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023
-Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK
-Paul Wight, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Chris Jericho vs. The Don Callis Family (Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher)