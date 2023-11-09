AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for next Wednesday’s Dynamite from Ontario, California.

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Wheeler) will do battle with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion HOOK. Both Moxley and Cassidy cut promos hyping their rematch at Full Gear, which led to this tag team bout getting booked.

"I picked up the pieces of the #AEW International Championship that YOU dropped" – Orange Cassidy.

Orange Cassidy will defend his #AEW International Title against the former #AEW International Champ Jon Moxley at #AEWFullGear!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/EQt2xSG6j2

