Pro Wrestling NOAH will hold its “The New Year” 2023 event on January 1st at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta, who is taking part in his retirement tour.

The event will stream on Wrestle Universe on January 1st at 4 a.m. ET with the following matches:

GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) vs. Kenoh.

GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: YO-HEY & Kzy (c) vs. Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita.

GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: AMAKUSA (c) vs. Junta Miyawaki.

GHC Tag Team Chammpionships Match: Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura (c) vs. Naomichi Marufuji & KENTA.

Special Attraction Match: The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

8 Man Tag Team Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya, Masakatsu Funaki & Hajime Ohara vs. Kendo Kashin, Kazuyuki Fujita, NOSAWA Rongai & MYSTERY PARTNER.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Jack Morris.

Dante Leon, Ninja Mack & Alejandro vs. Shuji Kondo, Hi69 & Tadasuke.

Seiki Yoshioka, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Atsushi Kotoge defeated Masaaki Mochizuki, Susumu Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr.

Yasutaka Yano vs. Taishi Ozawa.

Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura & Daiki Inaba vs. Shuhei Taniguchi, Akitoshi Saito & Mohammed Yone.