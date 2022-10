NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.

The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Homicide & AEW’s Wheeler Yuta vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Karl Anderson of Bullet Club

Bullet Club’s Juice Robinson vs. Ren Narita

AEW’s QT Marshall vs. Shota Umino