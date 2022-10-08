The NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view will take place on Friday, October 28, at the Palladium Times Square. It will also feature wrestlers from NJPW’s sister promotion, Stardom.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 1,020 tickets, and five are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 1,025. It should be noted that 35% of tickets bought are now available for resale.

Rumble on 44th Street will be NJPW’s first New York City event since the G1 Supercard event on April 6 of that year, which was held at Madison Square Garden.