AEW star Lio Rush has signed a music deal with Universal Music Group, Thump Records, and Virgin Music.

Rush, who has been releasing hip-hop music since the summer of 2019. His first EP “11:11” was released on his 25th birthday, November 11, 2019, and his debut studio album, “Ever After,” was released on May 11, 2020. His second studio album, “The Final Match,” was released on July 20, 2020, and his second EP, “Not Found,” was released on September 28 of last year. Rush has released numerous singles in between those projects.

Rush took to Twitter on Friday night to announce that he inked the new label deal in Beverly Hills earlier in the day.

“Today I signed a deal with @UMG #UniversalMusicGroup , @ThumpRecords and @virginmusic. [raising hands emoji] [Earth emoji] [musical notes emoji] #LioRush,” he wrote.

Rush posted a longer statement to Instagram with more photos of the signing, writing, “Today i signed a deal with @thumprecords @universalmusicgroup and @virginmusic . [hands raised emoji Overwhelmed with excitement and relieved that all of the countless hours that I’ve put into my music is paying off. All of the sacrifices that I’ve made since starting this journey 4 years ago is showing to be well worth it. But the work doesn’t stop here! In fact it’s only beginning. [muscle emoji] I’ve never been afraid of the hard work and I’m looking forward to this next leg within my music career and getting the opportunity to share my music with the entire world. [Earth emoji] There’s so many people that played a hand in making this happen including my incredible fans and I’m forever grateful. Thank you! [folded hands emoji] Now let’s get to work! #LioRush #Universal #UniversalMusicGroup #VirginMusic #ThumpRecords”

Rush announced earlier this month that he will be releasing “Knife Talk” in February, which will be another 5-track EP.

“I’m excited for this project probably twice as much as i was excited for Not Found,” he wrote.

Rush is also involved with the upcoming hip-hip compilation album that AEW is releasing for Black History Month.

Regarding his pro wrestling career, Rush took to Twitter last week and announced that his AEW contract expires on Valentine’s Day, and then he will become a free agent from the company.

“On February 14th, 2022 My contract will expire with AEW and I will become a free agent. For all booking inquiries please email [email protected],” he wrote.

While signed to AEW and NJPW, Rush has continued to work for numerous indie promotions, and GCW. He will compete for PWG later tonight at Battle of Los Angeles 2022, going up against Jack Cartwheel in a first round bout. Rush took a loss to Blake Christian at The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view this past Sunday, and last worked for NJPW Strong at the New Beginning USA tapings on January 15, where he teamed with Rocky Romero to face Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson.

Rush signed with AEW back in early November after making a special appearance at Double Or Nothing in the Casino Battle Royale in late May 2021. Since then he has teamed with Dante Martin for Dynamite wins over The Acclaimed plus Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty, defeated Rayo on AEW Dark in December, and then competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on December 8.

You can see related posts and photos below, along with a few of his most recent music videos from YouTube:

NEW EP IN FEBRUARY. NEW EP IN FEBRUARY. NEW EP IN FEBRUARY. NEW EP IN FEBRUARY. NEW EP IN FEBRUARY. ❤️‍🔥 — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 13, 2022

I’m excited for this project probably twice as much as i was excited for Not Found. — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 13, 2022

I’ll have a date and project name for you guys soon. Be on the lookout. I can confirm that it’ll be another 5 tracks for you guys. ✌🏽 — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 13, 2022

