YouTube star Logan Paul appeared at WrestleMania 37 Night Two and watched from ringside as Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in the third match of the show.
Paul was at WrestleMania as Sami’s guest of honor. The match was back & forth for the most part but Zayn did dominate at times. The finish saw Owens block a Helluva Kick and deliver two superkicks of his own, then drop Sami with a Stunner for the pin to win.
After the match, Paul came in the ring to check on Zayn. He then offered a handshake to Owens but Sami yelled at him and left disappointed, ranting at Paul for joining the enemy when he was his guest of honor. Paul then raised Owens’ arm in victory as Zayn walked to the back. Owens ended up dropping Paul with a Stunner in the middle of the ring for a big pop from the crowd. Owens celebrated and greeted family at ringside as officials helped Paul from the ring.
WWE Hall of Famer JBL did guest commentary for this match, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at ringside.
Stay tuned for more.
