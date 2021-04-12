“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his WWE in-ring return during Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two opener saw Randy Orton defeat The Fiend to kick off the main card broadcast.

The match opened with The Fiend appearing in a backstage corridor with his charred look that was recently debuted. He then disappeared into flames around his body, and walked out of them with his old look. Orton then watched from the ring as Alexa Bliss made her entrance before The Fiend. She stopped at a large jack-in-the-box at ringside, and turned the handle until The Fiend popped out of the top. The Fiend then leaped off the box, taking Orton down in the ring with a flying clothesline.

The match went back & forth but The Fiend took most of Orton’s offense without selling. The finish saw Bliss appear on top of the jack-in-the-box, with the black liquid oozing down from her head, all over her face. A distracted Fiend stared her down, while Orton came from behind with the RKO for the pin to win. The Fiend recovered and stared Bliss down before the lights went to black and they both disappeared. The lights came back up to an empty ring as fans booed the finish.

WWE is focusing on the fact that Bliss may have caused The Fiend to lose. This was Wyatt’s first bout since losing the Firefly Inferno Match to Orton at WWE TLC on December 20.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s opener at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

