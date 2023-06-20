Logan Paul announced on Monday’s WWE Raw that he had been added to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, where he will compete against Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest in the match.

While speaking in a Raw Exclusive, Paul talked about being in the match. Here are the highlights.

His goal:

“I gotta win. I gotta win. I just cut a promo, talking smack about this entire city losing, and I think I’d like to win. I think I’d like a WWE Championship on my resume. I don’t really like following the traditional path, so I’m gonna take the shortcut, get that briefcase, cash it in, beat whoever I have to,” Paul said.

Being nervous about the match:

“Hell yeah. Hell yeah. I’m nervous. It’s been a while since I was back, but I’m The Maverick. I like to fly, I like to perch high, and I like to jump, and I did it,” Paul said.

His message to the competitors:

“F— y’all. You can bleep that? Bleep it again. F–ck y’all. I’m coming for that ass.”

H/T to Fightful