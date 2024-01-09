Some interesting things have been pitched behind-the-scenes in WWE.

During a recent appearance on The Bob Culture Podcast, former WWE Superstar Mansoor spoke about one of these.

The first Saudi-American WWE Superstar reflected on an idea that was pitched regarding Scientology that would have seen The Miz playing their version of Tom Cruise.

“We had a bunch of pitches,” Mansoor said. “We had a multi-level marketing scheme, kind of cult, kind of deal.”

He continued, “They liked that better. They had an idea where that was gonna be Scientology and the Miz was gonna be our Tom Cruise. It woulda been cool.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.