WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/8/24

Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

Drew McIntyre: Alright, that’s enough of that. I have to something to say. Last week’s match with Seth was all or nothing for Drew McIntyre. I didn’t want that title. I needed that title. And as you can see, I don’t have the title. I’ve been replaying the match over in my head. I remember I had the match won when I claymore Seth. I pinned him. I was so overzealous, I put his foot on the bottom rope, and I cost myself the damn match. I’ve been thinking about this all week, and maybe Seth was right, maybe Sami was right. Maybe the only person who’s keeping Drew McIntyre down is Drew McIntyre. If that’s the case, I need to get myself right. I need to get my priorities right. I need to step away from WWE for a while. I’ve been playing this over in my head. Trust me, it wasn’t easy to start feeling this way, this has been the lifelong dream. But up till two days ago, I really felt that way, and I kept replaying the match over and over, again. But then it occurred to me, wait, Drew, that’s not true whatsoever. You didn’t lose straight up. No, no, no, the better man didn’t win. Damian Priest tried to cash in during the match and cost you the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest, why would you cash in during the match? Why didn’t you wait until the match was over, and I was champion, and I have won, and I was weakened, and I was an easy target? You didn’t just screw yourself, you screwed me, too, you idiot. Between Priest, Seth, Sami, Jey Uso, who was moved to Raw because Cody has magical political powers, and CM Punk making his return to wide open arms. actually, maybe I need to revisit this leaving the company thing, maybe I should leave for nine years, then I will get a hero’s reception when I return. Oh, yeah, you can chant my name, you losers.

CM Punk: We are in Piper Country. I’m a little disappointed that you didn’t wear the kilt, but I guess that would’ve been too easy. They might actually like you, and cheer for you, because Rowdy Roddy Piper is a legend. Piper was known for talking. CM Punk was known for talking. Is Drew McIntyre known for talking? But since I’ve been back, Drew, it seems like that’s all you have done. And it might seem a little bit weird coming from the guy who just talks, probably too much, but I thought since I heard my name, I would come out and if you have had anything to say, you could say it to my face. I’ll just stand right over here.

Drew McIntyre: Alright, the floor is mine? I guess, first of all, I wanted to say, congratulations. We’re just going over a month, and you’re still here. See, some of the guys and I got a bet going on in the back that you are going to crash and burn, you’re going to self-destruct, and you’re costing a lot of people a lot of money, the longer you stick around.

CM Punk: That’s good.

Drew McIntyre: I guess my big, bad words have offended you, they’ve upset you. Maybe you and Seth have more in common than you actually realize. I don’t care what you said outside the company. That’s irrelevant. You wanted some headlines. You’re bitter. You wanted attention because you weren’t getting enough. I get it. What I care about is what you’re doing to me, personally. And I’m one of the few people on this roster, still, that have traveled the world with you, for years. I know the real CM Punk. I’ve seen what you are truly like. And I’ve had some many things happened to me, caused by you. I can go on, for all night, actually, so I’ll go with maybe the first thing that comes to my head. Remember you were champion? And you used to refer to yourself as the leader. You would actually walk into the locker room, and say, as the locker room leader, because the leader has to announce that he’s the leader. Back then, I actually needed a leader. I needed someone to help me out. I was in a real dark place. Right now, I’m not in a dark place. I’ve got some obstacles in my way. I’ll kick them down. I’m Drew McIntyre. I got it, these days. I didn’t have it back then. I was just a kid, I had personal issues going on. I lost the person who was closest to me in the world. My career was in a tailspin. And I could’ve dealt with a real leader, to tell me that it was going to be okay, to help me navigate this place, but you saw me as a threat, and that was never going to happen. I’ve spoken to Randy Orton about this before, and I understand it, Randy couldn’t help me because he had his own demons. You’re straight edge. You don’t have any demons. You are a demon. A self-serving, narcissistic, succubus. And I didn’t need anybody to help me become a leader. Once I got fired, I figured it out, I stepped up, myself, and I became the man that I am today. So, after being gone for nine years, I’m your leader now, kid.

CM Punk: Called myself a lot of things in life. I called myself a lot of things in my WWE career. A leader was never one of them, because I always led by example. I called myself a savior. And kid, if you want your hand held, you can pledge allegiance to the Straight Edge Society, right now. We can shave your head. And you can live this clean life. Talk about demons? Listen, man, if I’m not a leader, who did you watch, walk out of this company? It was me. And who did I watch, walk back in, become bigger, faster, stronger, you went on to the win the Royal Rumble, and you main evented WrestleMania. You followed my lead on the way out. I got no problem saying that I’m following your way, on the way back in. And just because I want to do what you did, I’m back, bigger, faster, stronger, and I’m going to win the Royal Rumble, and main event WrestleMania, and you’re upset about it, just like Seth? And as far as being a demon, I’m not a demon. When pushed, I’m satan, himself. And if you were one of the people that saw that side of CM Punk, that says way more about you, and where you are, and your little dark places than it says about me, because I’m a real nice guy, until it’s time not to be. And it looks like it’s getting to be that time. I’m not here to be a nice guy. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to win the Royal Rumble, and main event WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre: So, we got ourselves a little problem there. As you said, I’ve won the Royal Rumble, I main evented WrestleMania, something you’ve never done. But that wasn’t for me, those title wins, no, if you remembered, the world shut down. This place needed somebody to step up. Those title wins were for the entire world. It was for this roster. And some of our superstars stepped away, because if you were still here, you’d probably step away, too, because when the going gets tough, Punk gets going. This time, I’m entering the Royal Rumble, because it’s clear, I’m going to be in the Royal Rumble. And if you’re there, you want to talk about being satan, I will eliminate you from that Royal Rumble, I will go back to the main event at WrestleMania and win the title in front of live fans. And for this time, it’s going to be for me.

CM Punk: It’s getting a little spicy in here, Drew. So, I’m going lead by example, and I’m going walk away before I knock your teeth down your throat. There’s one person that can stop me from accomplishing my goals, and it’s me, and I’ve gotten out of my own way a long time ago. You can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble. Seth can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble. Cody can’t stop me from winning the Royal Rumble. And, Drew, leader to leader, because I’m such a nice guy, in the Royal Rumble, I’m going to throw you out, last.

First Match: Finn Balor w/Damian Priest vs. Tommaso Ciampa w/Johnny Gargano

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ciampa backs Balor into the turnbuckles. Balor turns Ciampa over. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor with a gut punch. Balor punches Ciampa. Balor applies a side headlock. Ciampa whips Balor across the ring. Ciampa drops down on the canvas. Ciampa scores the elbow knockdown. Ciampa unloads two knife edge chops. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Ciampa. Ciampa goes for a Sunset Flip, but Balor counters with a basement dropkick for a one count. Balor with two sharp elbow strikes. Balor poses for the crowd. Ciampa with The Lou Thez Press. Ciampa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Balor heads to the outside. Priest stops Ciampa in his tracks. Ciampa avoids the falling sledge. Ciampa buries his shoulder into the midsection of Balor. Ciampa slams Balor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ciampa gets distracted by Priest. Balor blasts Ciampa off the ring apron. Balor has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Ciampa is throwing haymakers at Balor. Balor reverses out of the irish whip from Ciampa. Ciampa with Forever Clothesline. Balor goes for The Slop Drop, but Ciampa counters with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Ciampa goes for a PowerBomb, but Balor lands back on his feet. Balor with a double leg takedown. Balor with a Double Foot Stomp. Balor goes for The Shotgun Dropkick, but Ciampa counters with a Running Knee Strike. Ciampa hits Project Ciampa for a two count. Balor drops Ciampa with The SlingBlade. Balor with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor goes for The Coupe De Grace, but Ciampa ducks out of the way. Ciampa with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Balor. Ciampa rocks Balor with a forearm smash. Ciampa punches Priest. Gargano pulls Priest off the apron. Priest kicks Gargano in the gut. Gargano avoids The Razor’s Edge. Ciampa with a flying knee strike off the apron. Balor kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Ciampa. Balor goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gargano trips him from the outside. That allowed Ciampa to get the pinfall victory.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa via Pinfall

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Becky Lynch. How is she feeling about her lost to Nia Jax? Becky tried to picture what would happen if Nia broke her orbital bone or fractured her nose. Nia did put her full weight behind the punch, but Becky picked herself up and declared for the Royal Rumble. She didn’t go to the hospital. The last time she did go to the hospital, she came back, won the Royal Rumble, and main evented WrestleMania. So, either Nia is getting weaker, or Becky is getting stronger. Maybe this is just the beginning.

Second Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

