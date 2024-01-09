All Elite Wrestling comes home this week.

Ahead of the special AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show this Wednesday night at the company’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, several AEW stars and personalities have surfaced on social media to comment on coming back home.

Featured below are comments from the likes of Sammy Guevara, Renee Paquette, Anna Jay and Chris Harrington regarding AEW Dynamite: Homecoming going down at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville this week:

AEW returns to Dailys Place this Wednesday! So many memories were made in that building. Can’t wait to make some more as I go one on one with Ricky Starks! pic.twitter.com/9FaOkIN2pt — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) January 8, 2024

I’ve only ever been to Daily’s Place as a fan- stoked to come back with AEW this week! https://t.co/jHWpp9OqPv — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 9, 2024

This place has a special place in my heart. See ya Wednesday❤️ https://t.co/gHDd1hOAYp — Anna Jay (@annajay___) January 8, 2024

Can’t wait to be back at @dailysplace on Wednesday – I was lucky to be there for so many of these shows. I’m excited for Jacksonville — tickets still available at https://t.co/F4Z8UF0l5Q https://t.co/N3PouaraZE pic.twitter.com/Tf1A8sOi6m — Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) January 9, 2024

Also ahead of the show, the company has released a special installment of their “AEW Timelines” digital series, which looks back at some of AEW’s greatest moments at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.