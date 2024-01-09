Add UFC fighters to the list of people who dislike CM Punk.

Punk attempted to fight in the UFC in 2016 after his first stint with professional wrestling, specifically WWE, came to a very public end. The Second City Saint would lose to Mickey Gall by submission in his first fight.

MMA Fighting recently released documents that showed that Punk was paid $500,000 for his fight against Gall, and would end up taking home $1,042,736 after bonuses. In the deposition provided by MMA Fighting UFC President Dana White revealed that several UFC Fighters were quite unhappy with how much Punk was paid at the time.

It just happened recently again, too,” White said in the deposition. “We had some guy that was — that was paid a certain amount of money and never — oh, the professional wrestler that we brought in. Not Brock [Lesnar], the other one.” “CM Punk?” the attorney asked. “Oh, yeah,” White replied. “People went crazy when they saw what he got paid. … Even the women.”

Punk’s second fight took place against Mike Jackson in 2018 before he retired from MAA. He made his triumphant return to wrestling in 2021 when he joined AEW, and is now back at WWE.