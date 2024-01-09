– Deonna Purrazzo had a blast finally becoming “#AllElite” last Wednesday night. Ahead of this week’s AEW programming, which kicks off with Dynamite: Homecoming on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., “The Virtuosa” surfaced on social media to reflect back on her debut last week. “Putting your head down and doing the work pays off,” she wrote. “This moment was more than I ever imagined it could be. Perfect and surreal. The emotion was real. I am ALL ELITE!”

Putting your head down & doing the work pays off. This moment was more than I ever imagined it could be. Perfect & surreal. The emotion was real. I am ALL ELITE! #AEWDynamite #Virtuosa ️ https://t.co/x1sbbGyguC — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 5, 2024

– Also surfacing on social media from AEW on Monday with a message for their fans was “Absolute” Ricky Starks. One-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions alongside Big Bill surfaced on X ahead of his tag title defense against Le Sex Gods at Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IX special on TNT. “To the real ones, I always see you and glad you still believe in me and have my back,” he wrote.