A new matchup has been announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tony Khan revealed that Brodie Lee’s protege Anna Jay will team up with Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale to battle Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, and Ruby Soho in tag team action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* Texas Tornado Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs)

* AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will appear

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page

* Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun

* Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho, Skye Blue, Saraya & Julia Hart