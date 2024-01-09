The lineup for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming continues to grow.

Ahead of the return of All Elite Wrestling to their home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this Wednesday night on TBS at 8/7c, the company has announced a new eight-man tag-team bout for the show.

The match will see Adam Copeland join forces with Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes and Preston Vance for a showdown against Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona and Kaun.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 1/10 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS:

AEW Dynamite (1/10)

* Texas Tornado Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs)

* AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will appear

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page

* Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun