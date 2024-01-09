As promised, WWE has announced matches for the first round of the latest annual NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.
Kicking things off for the 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Classic on Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show will be Gallus vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, as well as Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer.
Previously announced for the show is Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade, The Family vs. OTM for the NXT Tag-Team titles and Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport.
