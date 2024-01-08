Katsuyori Shibata opens up about his decision to sign with AEW.

The Japanese superstar spoke on this topic with Tokyo Sports, where he reflected on his ugly exit from NJPW and how he now hopes to finish his career in AEW.

I can’t work as an affiliated fighter. I guess that (New Japan’s decision) is not wrong. But if there is no place for me, then there is no reason for me to be here. I’ve regained a lot of my senses after competing in AEW, and I feel like I want to finish my career here.

Shibata was forced to retire from wrestling back in 2017 after an epic match with Kazuchika Okada, one that nearly ended his life. He tells Tokyo Sports that he is able to compete now because he is checked out by a doctor before each matchup.

I’ve been checked by a doctor, and I’ve given him a medical certificate. If I don’t clear it, I can’t compete.

You can check out the full interview here.