A big announcement from GCW.

The promotion revealed that former AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo will no longer be competing at the January 12th No Compadre event, where he was supposed to be battling Jonathan Gresham. GCW added that Lio Rush will be taking El Idolo’s place.

Due to circumstances out of control, ANDRADE and MAKI ITOH will be unable to compete on Friday’s event in Chicago. The following replacements have been signed: MASHA SLAMOVICH will replace Maki Itoh, LIO RUSH will replace Andrade.

Rumors have been circulating that El Idolo is returning to WWE, which might be why he is no longer able to compete for GCW. However, THAT HAS YET TO BE OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED.