Matt Riddle comments on his future with NJPW.

The former WWE superstar called out Hiroshi Tanahashi at the New Year’s Dash event, and looks to be a future challenger for The Ace’s NJPW Television Championship. Riddle spoke about his new ventures during a chat with Signed by Superstars. When asked about whether or not the “420 Bro” would face The Bullet Club he revealed that “The 420 Bro” will most likely not be going to Japan.

I’ve read a lot of things. The 420 Bro probably won’t make it to Japan. Regardless of what people think, I’ve never been arrested. I’ve never been arrested, I don’t have a criminal record. I want to keep it that way. Regardless of what people think, I’m going to keep it that way. That’s what we’re going to do. 420 Bro stays in America.”

Aside from his upcoming work in NJPW Riddle has also been competing for MLW, where he recently defeated Jacob Fatu. He will be competing at MLW’s next television taping in February.

Riddle was released by WWE back in the fall of 2023.